HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) and Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) and HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.8% of Nabors Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of HighPeak Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Nabors Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 89.6% of HighPeak Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Nabors Industries and HighPeak Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabors Industries $2.14 billion 0.51 -$805.64 million ($80.90) -1.47 HighPeak Energy $24.62 million 37.27 -$101.46 million N/A N/A

HighPeak Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nabors Industries.

Volatility & Risk

Nabors Industries has a beta of 3.6, suggesting that its stock price is 260% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HighPeak Energy has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nabors Industries and HighPeak Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabors Industries -29.27% -41.51% -9.66% HighPeak Energy N/A -3.30% -2.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Nabors Industries and HighPeak Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabors Industries 4 2 0 0 1.33 HighPeak Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nabors Industries currently has a consensus price target of $43.90, indicating a potential downside of 62.98%. Given Nabors Industries’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nabors Industries is more favorable than HighPeak Energy.

Summary

HighPeak Energy beats Nabors Industries on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software. The company also offers REVit, an automated real time stick-slip mitigation system; ROCKit, a directional steering control system; SmartNAV, a collaborative guidance and advisory platform; SmartSLIDE, an advanced directional steering control system; and RigCLOUD, which provides the tools and infrastructure to integrate applications to deliver real-time insight into operations across the rig fleet. In addition, it manufactures and sells top drives, catwalks, wrenches, drawworks, and other drilling related equipment, such as robotic systems and downhole tools; and provides aftermarket sales and services for the installed base of its equipment. As of December 31, 2020, the company marketed approximately 354 rigs for land-based drilling operations in the United States and Canada, as well as in 14 other countries worldwide; and 29 rigs for offshore platform drilling operations in the United States and internationally. Nabors Industries Ltd. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves. HighPeak Energy, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

