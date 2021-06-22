$0.87 EPS Expected for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.91. National Fuel Gas posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $3.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow National Fuel Gas.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.54 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.36%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,704,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,497,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $424,766,000 after purchasing an additional 481,560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,415,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,735,000 after buying an additional 379,147 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 66.1% in the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 826,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,323,000 after buying an additional 328,949 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,826,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,399,000 after acquiring an additional 256,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $52.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,694. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $37.87 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.98 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Fuel Gas (NFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.