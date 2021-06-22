Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.98 and the lowest is $1.83. Motorola Solutions reported earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year earnings of $8.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $8.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $10.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded up $2.08 on Tuesday, reaching $213.39. The stock had a trading volume of 9,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,565. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.06. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $127.58 and a 1 year high of $213.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,268 shares of company stock worth $1,826,119 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 83,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,191,000 after buying an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,061,000 after buying an additional 531,754 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,511,000 after acquiring an additional 24,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

