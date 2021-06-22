Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.79% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tenet Healthcare’s shares have outperformed its industry in the past year. Over the past 30 days, it has witnessed its 2021 and 2022 earnings estimates move north. The company has been undertaking strategic divestitures to eliminate its non-core and unprofitable business units in a bid to streamline operations and repay debt. Tenet Healthcare's inorganic growth on the back of accretive acquisitions and alliances remain commendable. Its cost-management program is likely to benefit margins going forward. Its solid 2021 guidance should instil investor's confidence in the stock. However, its poor revenues and underperforming Conifer segment bother. Its weak solvency position is a concern. Its first-quarter earnings gained from better revenues.”

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.18.

Shares of NYSE THC traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,037. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 2.62. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $70.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $554,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $6,754,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,287 shares of company stock worth $8,125,559 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,093,000 after purchasing an additional 945,297 shares in the last quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $108,336,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 12.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,105,000 after acquiring an additional 204,336 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,710,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,923,000 after purchasing an additional 289,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

