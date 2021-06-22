Jackson Square Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Jackson Square Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 62.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,364,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,279,723 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $67,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 58.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 137,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 50,510 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth $1,109,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth $13,393,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. 54.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SFIX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.30.

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $2,436,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,727.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $487,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 329,776 shares of company stock valued at $16,134,738 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $61.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,106. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.79. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $113.76. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -84.04 and a beta of 2.02.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

