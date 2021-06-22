CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Increases Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4,510.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 215,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.22.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $4.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $551.82. 7,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,643. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $538.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.79. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $409.17 and a 52-week high of $568.63. The company has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Doug D. Bragg sold 15,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.60, for a total value of $8,660,079.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,418,828. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.26, for a total transaction of $2,501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,067.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,193 shares of company stock valued at $45,142,651. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.