Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 802 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.8% of Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Alphabet by 876.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,529.20. 13,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,384.38. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,347.01 and a 12-month high of $2,543.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,887 shares of company stock valued at $168,672,579 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.