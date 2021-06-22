CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Reduces Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lowered its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,902,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,450,000 after buying an additional 2,440,528 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,482,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,181,000 after purchasing an additional 230,213 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 258,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 392,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after buying an additional 28,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.08.

Synchrony Financial stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.94. 159,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,369,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.63. The firm has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.84. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $21.04 and a 12-month high of $50.96.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

