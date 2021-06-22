Proequities Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Proequities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 108.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

IJS traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $105.20. The company had a trading volume of 9,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,897. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.49 and a fifty-two week high of $110.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.80.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

