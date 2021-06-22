Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Covington Investment Advisors Inc.

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 1.4% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,808,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $529,521,000 after acquiring an additional 46,122 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 49.8% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 18.4% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $186.76. 66,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,652,829. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.35 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.26. The stock has a market cap of $172.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.