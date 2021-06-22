$4.81 EPS Expected for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) to report $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Boise Cascade’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.38. Boise Cascade posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 465.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will report full year earnings of $13.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.90 to $13.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Boise Cascade.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BCC shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $199,390.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at $900,094.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $639,606.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at $370,942.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,854 shares of company stock valued at $994,992. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCC traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.28. 2,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,058. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $78.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.53%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

