SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Downgraded by Lake Street Capital to Hold

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) was downgraded by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SHSP. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SharpSpring in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of SharpSpring from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SHSP traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.91. 25,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.12 million, a P/E ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 1.81. SharpSpring has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $26.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.89.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.99 million during the quarter. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHSP. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in SharpSpring in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SharpSpring by 770.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SharpSpring in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharpSpring during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in SharpSpring during the first quarter worth $160,000. 56.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as a Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow, as well as enables a business to store, manage, and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

