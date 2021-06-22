agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $470 million-475 million.
Shares of NYSE AGL traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.88. 13,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,480. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.21. agilon health has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $44.83.
agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that agilon health will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
agilon health Company Profile
agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.
Read More: CAC 40 Index
Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.