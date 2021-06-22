agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $470 million-475 million.

Shares of NYSE AGL traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.88. 13,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,480. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.21. agilon health has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $44.83.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that agilon health will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AGL shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of agilon health from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of agilon health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.38.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

