The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock Position Raised by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. The Hershey comprises approximately 2.4% of CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Hershey by 398.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 402,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,267,000 after acquiring an additional 321,535 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in The Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in The Hershey by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,248,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in The Hershey by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in The Hershey by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 116,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,698,000 after acquiring an additional 20,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $65,469.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,782 shares of company stock valued at $3,351,216. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on HSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

The Hershey stock traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $172.98. 6,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.06. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $125.50 and a 1 year high of $175.55.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.19%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

