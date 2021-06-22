New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. Reduces Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,085,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765,538 shares during the quarter. Tencent Music Entertainment Group accounts for 15.2% of New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $22,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TME. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 660.6% in the first quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 907,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,587,000 after buying an additional 787,836 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,643,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth approximately $14,548,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 61.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,627,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,768,000 after buying an additional 4,040,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth approximately $138,670,000. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.87.

Shares of TME stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $15.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,902,318. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.29.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

