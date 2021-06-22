NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 356.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 327,249 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $46,296,000 after acquiring an additional 255,528 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NYSE NKE traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.46. 273,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,347,145. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.57 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.51.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.