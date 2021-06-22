Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Raises Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 27,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 45,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $98.31 on Tuesday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $99.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.31.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $3,002,351.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,489 shares in the company, valued at $32,670,391.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,026,235 shares of company stock valued at $318,310,923. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BX. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.09.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

