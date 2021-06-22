American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by ClearBridge Investments Ltd

ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,857 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up about 4.0% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $96,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 265.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 122,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,420,000 after acquiring an additional 88,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMT traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $267.53. 17,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,970. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The stock has a market cap of $121.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.78. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

A number of research firms have commented on AMT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

In related news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,466 shares of company stock worth $15,039,902 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

