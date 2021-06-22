Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 2,396 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable comprises approximately 0.6% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 72.8% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 77.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BEPC traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.11. 18,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,227. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $63.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BEPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

