$2.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) to post sales of $2.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.50 billion and the highest is $2.72 billion. Hormel Foods reported sales of $2.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year sales of $10.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.38 billion to $11.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.49 billion to $12.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Hormel Foods stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.78. The stock had a trading volume of 19,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,245. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $43.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $288,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $306,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,821 shares in the company, valued at $981,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,470. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,011,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $129,303,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,082,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,730,000 after buying an additional 737,283 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 654,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,291,000 after buying an additional 393,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,561,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,608,000 after buying an additional 312,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

