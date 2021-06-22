CryptoFlow Trading Down 30.9% Over Last Week (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. CryptoFlow has a market cap of $178,800.26 and approximately $214.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded down 30.9% against the dollar. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00047667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00114502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.96 or 0.00157026 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000168 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,996.72 or 0.98600396 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003053 BTC.

About CryptoFlow

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk

Buying and Selling CryptoFlow

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFlow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

