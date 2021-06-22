Becker Capital Management Inc. Buys 9,083 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $11,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Chubb by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in Chubb by 279.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CB traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.38. 3,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,043,061. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $179.01. The firm has a market cap of $71.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.56.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

