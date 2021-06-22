Jackson Square Partners LLC Sells 47,343 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Jackson Square Partners LLC reduced its stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,185,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 47,343 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Nevro were worth $165,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Nevro by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Nevro by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Nevro by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Nevro by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000.

In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,948.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVRO shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.90.

Shares of Nevro stock traded up $14.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.83. 13,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,053. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.27 and a beta of 1.07. Nevro Corp. has a 52-week low of $111.87 and a 52-week high of $188.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.25.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $88.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.16 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

