Jackson Square Partners LLC Acquires 290,617 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,283,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,617 shares during the period. Elastic comprises 1.4% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 2.54% of Elastic worth $253,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,253,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,236,000 after acquiring an additional 173,595 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Elastic by 16.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,305,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,333,000 after buying an additional 326,612 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,432,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,381,000 after buying an additional 93,840 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Elastic by 252.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,428,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,858,000 after buying an additional 1,023,475 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Elastic by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,893,000 after buying an additional 792,117 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $417,965.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,470,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,330,307.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $1,692,674.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,495.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,219. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ESTC traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,237. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.31. Elastic has a 52-week low of $80.18 and a 52-week high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. The company’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ESTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.86.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

