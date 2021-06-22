PARK CIRCLE Co Has $36,000 Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

PARK CIRCLE Co trimmed its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 97.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 27.7% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,517 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,343,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 406,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,522,000 after purchasing an additional 43,464 shares during the period. Global Strategic Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GSK traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,336,697. The company has a market capitalization of $105.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.59. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $42.40.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. Equities analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.6367 per share. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GSK shares. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

