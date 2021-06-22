Jackson Square Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Jackson Square Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,904,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485,369 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Redfin worth $126,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Redfin by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Redfin by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RDFN shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stephens upgraded shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Redfin stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.91. 13,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,598. Redfin Co. has a 12-month low of $35.05 and a 12-month high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1,467.75 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.11.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $102,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,231.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,569,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,185,362.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,246 shares of company stock worth $13,256,748 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

