PARK CIRCLE Co Cuts Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

PARK CIRCLE Co lessened its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. The Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up about 1.6% of PARK CIRCLE Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. PARK CIRCLE Co’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Mosaic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TD. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.95.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.46. 42,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,342. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.43. The firm has a market cap of $128.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6521 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.11%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

