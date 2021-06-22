Jackson Square Partners LLC Has $370,000 Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 67.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.50.

NASDAQ TEAM traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $268.66. The company had a trading volume of 16,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,234. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $160.01 and a 52 week high of $268.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.34. The company has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 44.31%. The firm had revenue of $568.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

