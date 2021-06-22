Jackson Square Partners LLC Has $308.89 Million Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 2,596.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,347,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,297,276 shares during the period. Snowflake makes up 1.8% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned 0.47% of Snowflake worth $308,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 359.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071,445 shares in the last quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,728 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,113,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,883,000 after purchasing an additional 793,175 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,753,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,462,000 after purchasing an additional 503,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Snowflake by 530.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,596,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.82.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.05. 174,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,377,265. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.57. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $429.00. The company has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion and a PE ratio of -65.47.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.35. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Jeremy Burton sold 156,786 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.54, for a total value of $35,361,514.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,361,514.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.33, for a total transaction of $14,870,338.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 773,007 shares of company stock worth $180,209,629 over the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

