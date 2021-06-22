Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Position Cut by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,478,747 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 89,850 shares during the quarter. Lyft makes up about 2.3% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 1.97% of Lyft worth $409,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Lyft by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 816,802 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $51,460,000 after purchasing an additional 450,421 shares during the period. Thames Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 161,767 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after buying an additional 24,911 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,890 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $65,068,000 after buying an additional 57,855 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lyft by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,222,865 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $140,440,000 after buying an additional 1,296,345 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lyft alerts:

LYFT traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.48. 90,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,153,093. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $68.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 2.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative net margin of 88.32% and a negative return on equity of 80.71%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.06.

In other Lyft news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $2,094,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Lawee sold 28,148 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $1,842,568.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 469,605 shares of company stock valued at $30,144,199. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.