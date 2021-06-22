Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. cut its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 25.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,247,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,866,000 after acquiring an additional 973,591 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,163,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,579 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 60.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,154,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,436 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,880,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,388,000 after buying an additional 221,416 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,412,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,950,000 after buying an additional 41,114 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $79,512.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,987 shares in the company, valued at $330,438.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 33,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $2,335,979.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,242,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,864 shares of company stock valued at $5,902,817. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALK traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.20. 40,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.60.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The company’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

ALK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

