CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 17.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HII. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,391,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $903,920,000 after acquiring an additional 935,704 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 725,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,757,000 after acquiring an additional 374,417 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 518,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,458,000 after acquiring an additional 281,553 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 190.1% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 310,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,889,000 after acquiring an additional 203,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $26,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total value of $3,440,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $27,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,625,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,113 over the last three months. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.29.

NYSE HII traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $210.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,534. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.44 and a 52-week high of $224.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.