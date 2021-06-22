CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Sells 1,748 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,267 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.3% during the first quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,233 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,873,559 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $253,902,000 after acquiring an additional 221,145 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.4% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,416 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $137.23. The stock had a trading volume of 153,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,686,984. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.02 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $384.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.12.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,741,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $244,728,611.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,198,120.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 666,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.71, for a total transaction of $91,789,223.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,936,046.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,303,651 shares of company stock worth $2,426,595,808 over the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

