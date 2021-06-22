Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,827,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,337,402,000 after purchasing an additional 480,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,219,926,000 after purchasing an additional 197,104 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,967 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $1,633,545,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Danaher by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,480,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,458,572,000 after acquiring an additional 520,564 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DHR. KeyCorp raised their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.93.

NYSE:DHR traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $266.20. The company had a trading volume of 26,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,004. The firm has a market cap of $189.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.83. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $262.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.