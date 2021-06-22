CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Purchases 719 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,343 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,216,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,374,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,016 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,250,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,566,000 after buying an additional 31,686 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,736,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,203,000 after buying an additional 123,658 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 22.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after buying an additional 963,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,843,000. 85.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $54.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.48. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.45.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PHM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.46.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.