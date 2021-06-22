Brokerages Expect SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.05). SailPoint Technologies posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SailPoint Technologies.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAIL shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.13.

SAIL stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.61. 7,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,285. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.94 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.05. SailPoint Technologies has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $64.19.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $893,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,657,795.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,503.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $2,006,750. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,922,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,899,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 35.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,508,000 after buying an additional 448,988 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,455,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,494,000 after buying an additional 77,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,799,000 after buying an additional 109,251 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,366,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,775,000 after buying an additional 242,507 shares during the period.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

