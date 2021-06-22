Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $278 million-295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $292.33 million.

Shares of NYSE THR traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.37. 487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,458. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.61. Thermon Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61. The firm has a market cap of $577.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.75 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). Thermon Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 3.06%. Analysts expect that Thermon Group will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on THR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermon Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Thermon Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

