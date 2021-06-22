Mattern Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 117.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,045,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 490.5% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 7,357 shares during the period. 72.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,731. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.02.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

