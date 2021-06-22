Student Coin One Day Volume Reaches $1.37 Million (STC)

Student Coin (CURRENCY:STC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Student Coin has a total market cap of $47.57 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Student Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Student Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Student Coin has traded down 28.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00053358 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00019779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.99 or 0.00633051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00077350 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,347.96 or 0.07322347 BTC.

Student Coin Coin Profile

Student Coin (CRYPTO:STC) is a coin. It was first traded on June 16th, 2018. Student Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,363,683,254 coins. Student Coin’s official Twitter account is @STARCHAIN_STC . The official website for Student Coin is bitjob.io . The official message board for Student Coin is medium.com/bitjob

According to CryptoCompare, “Student Coin builds a platform called STC Exchange that allows people to create and develop their own DeFi, NFT, personal, and startup tokens. The project supports students at over 500 universities, allowing them to build tokens, decentralize their loans, and fund startups. The mission of the Student Coin is to educate people about cryptocurrencies and to put personal tokenization into the mainstream. “

