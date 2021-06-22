Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Receives $11.19 Consensus PT from Analysts

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on KIN. HC Wainwright cut Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Aegis reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Lake Street Capital cut Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $473,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $367,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,756,607.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Kindred Biosciences by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Kindred Biosciences by 174.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Kindred Biosciences by 291.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KIN remained flat at $$9.21 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 21,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,313. The company has a market capitalization of $416.97 million, a PE ratio of -40.04 and a beta of 1.26. Kindred Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.43.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 19.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kindred Biosciences will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

