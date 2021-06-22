Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Covington Investment Advisors Inc.

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 5.2% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,528.76. 10,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,347.01 and a 1-year high of $2,543.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,384.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total transaction of $6,697,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,407 shares in the company, valued at $14,304,652.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,494.51, for a total transaction of $34,646,249.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,158,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,791,543,791.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,887 shares of company stock valued at $168,672,579 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

