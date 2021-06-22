Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,662.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 11,982 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 856,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,098,000 after acquiring an additional 14,865 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 36,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 34,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $524,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $66.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $55.92 and a 1 year high of $67.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.47.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

