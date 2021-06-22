Atomic Wallet Coin Price Tops $1.04 on Major Exchanges (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 38.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $11.07 million and $50,962.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00003256 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001779 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00047998 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00053358 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

