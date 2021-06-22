WaykiChain (WICC) Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. WaykiChain has a total market capitalization of $36.36 million and $4.53 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WaykiChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000540 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, WaykiChain has traded 43.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WaykiChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00053358 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00019779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $202.99 or 0.00633051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00077350 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,347.96 or 0.07322347 BTC.

About WaykiChain

WaykiChain is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WaykiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaykiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.