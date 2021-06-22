Name Change Token Price Tops $0.0163 on Exchanges (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 22nd. In the last week, Name Change Token has traded down 33.9% against the US dollar. One Name Change Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0163 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. Name Change Token has a market capitalization of $687,918.34 and $217,062.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Name Change Token

Name Change Token (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 42,154,116 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Change Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Name Change Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Name Change Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

