Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) were down 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.84 and last traded at $27.89. Approximately 6,103 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 264,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.48.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AKRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.16. The firm has a market cap of $963.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.52.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.47. As a group, research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $87,831.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 170,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 17,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $459,610.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,979,442 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

