ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Shares Gap Down to $3.02

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.02, but opened at $2.91. ATA Creativity Global shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.11 million, a P/E ratio of -62.16 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 33.62%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 84,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:AACG)

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, K-12 education assessment, and other educational services.

