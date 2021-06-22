AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) fell 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.05 and last traded at $20.06. 9,273 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 324,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.47.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALVR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AlloVir from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on AlloVir from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AlloVir has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a PE ratio of -7.83.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts anticipate that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ann M. Leen sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $3,412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $637,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in AlloVir during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AlloVir by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AlloVir by 260.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AlloVir during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AlloVir during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

About AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

