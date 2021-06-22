Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.41

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.41 and last traded at $38.17, with a volume of 183429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.34.

Several research firms have commented on NTNX. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Nutanix from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nutanix from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.92.

The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.52.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $344.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.62 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $697,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Nutanix by 97.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

