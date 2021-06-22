Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Proequities Inc.

Proequities Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,839 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Proequities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.50. 63,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,146,885. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.09. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $96.43 and a 52-week high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

